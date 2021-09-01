Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
