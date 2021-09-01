 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News