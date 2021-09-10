Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.