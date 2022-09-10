This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
