Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.