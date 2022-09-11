Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.