Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.