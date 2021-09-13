Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect clear skies…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's condit…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. Temp…