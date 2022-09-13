Decatur's evening forecast: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Very seasonable weather today with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Warmer Friday, but still staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back to the area in our updated forecast.
Decreasing clouds and comfortable temps today. Sunny skies all day Wednesday and that means temps will be going up. Find out how much and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
No rain today, just partly to mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Warming up for Thursday. See what temperatures are expected and find out when rain will return in our latest forecast.
