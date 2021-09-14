Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.