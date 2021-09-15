Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.