This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
