This evening in Decatur: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
