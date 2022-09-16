Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.