Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

