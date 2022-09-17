Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.