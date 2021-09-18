This evening in Decatur: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's…
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …