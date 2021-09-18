Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.