For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
