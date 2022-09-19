This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
