Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

