This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
