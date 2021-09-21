This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
