Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Considerable cloudiness. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
