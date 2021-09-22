Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
