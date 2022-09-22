 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

