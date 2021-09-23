This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of thunderstorms throughout Monday
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees toda…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's …