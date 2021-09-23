 Skip to main content
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

