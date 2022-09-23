 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News