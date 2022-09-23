For the drive home in Decatur: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
