For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 50F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
