This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
