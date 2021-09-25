Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of thunderstorms throughout Monday
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees toda…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's …
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 50F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …