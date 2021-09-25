Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.