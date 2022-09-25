Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Still warm today, but a big cool down coming for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our latest forecast.
A few showers and storms still this morning, but a dry Monday afternoon expected. Warm today, but we'll be approaching record highs on Tuesday. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
Not only will we see temperatures reach the low 90s today, it's going to be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
