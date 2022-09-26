This evening's outlook for Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
