For the drive home in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Still warm today, but a big cool down coming for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our latest forecast.
Another cold front arrives today and that will send temperatures even lower. We'll be way below normal tonight! Will it be even cooler Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…