Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

