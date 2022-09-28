Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another cold front arrives today and that will send temperatures even lower. We'll be way below normal tonight! Will it be even cooler Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Still warm today, but a big cool down coming for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.