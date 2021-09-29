This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 d…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of thunderstorms throughout Monday
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 50F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thoug…
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.