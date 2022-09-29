For the drive home in Decatur: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another cold front arrives today and that will send temperatures even lower. We'll be way below normal tonight! Will it be even cooler Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Another unseasonably chilly morning, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
For the drive home in Decatur: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. De…