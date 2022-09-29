 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

