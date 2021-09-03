For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Decatur folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
