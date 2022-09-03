For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated activity during the day, but as a cold front approaches and works over us tonight, showers and storms are likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
The severe storms have pushed off to the southeast, but scattered showers and weak storms are still around. Heavy rain is still possible until 2 a.m. tonight. A few flooded roads can't be ruled out.
Temperatures on the rise today. More clouds around as well, but staying dry. Another cold front isn't too far away though. Get the latest timing on our rain chances in our updated forecast.
A nice end to August today. It's back to above normal temperatures for Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will stick around throughout Labor Day weekend. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forec…
Decatur's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high tempera…