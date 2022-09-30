Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
