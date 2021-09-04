Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
