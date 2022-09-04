 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News