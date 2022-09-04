Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
