Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.