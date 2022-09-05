This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
