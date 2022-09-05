 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News