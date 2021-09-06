This evening in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
