This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
