Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

Local Weather

