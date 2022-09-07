This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
