Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

