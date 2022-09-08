This evening in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Friday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
