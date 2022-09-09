For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
