Severe thunderstorm moving into Warrensburg, Argenta, Monticello

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Piatt, DeWitt, south central McLean and northern Macon Counties until 9:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms are located from near Le Roy to Clinton to near Kenney, moving southeast at 25 mph, with 60 mph gusts.

Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees, the weather said.

Locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Warrensburg, Maroa, Weldon, Mansfield, De Land, Monticello, Argenta and Oreana.

